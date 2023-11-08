Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles file trademark for use of ‘Kelly Green'

By Emily Rose Grassi

Landon Dickerson and Jordan Mialata hold kelly green Eagles jerseys.

The Philadelphia Eagles have filed to trademark "Kelly Green," as first reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

In the filing, the team is looking to trademark the use of the term "Kelly Green" in reference to professional football.

It will cover "the categories of education and entertainment services," the application reads. The term would be trademarked during anything "providing sports and entertainment information via a global computer network or a commercial on-line computer service or by cable, satellite, television and radio."

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben announced the application on social media.

The trademark filing is currently "awaiting examination," according to the application website.

The Eagles posted a new collab with Mitchell & Ness of a recreation of the iconic '90s Eagles Letterman jacket that was famously worn by Princess Diana on Wednesday on Instagram.

