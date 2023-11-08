It's arguably the most famous piece of Philadelphia Eagles fashion ever and now fans can get a hold of their own version of the throwback kelly green varsity bomber jacket once sported by Great Britain's Princess Diana on the cover of People magazine.

Mitchell & Ness and the Eagles Pro Shop will begin selling replicas of the 1990s letterman jacket starting Thursday.

"Royalty returns tomorrow," Mitchell & Ness posted to its Facebook page Wednesday.

The Eagles call the kelly green jacket with the silver sleeves and the old-school Eagles logo "Authentic. Iconic. Timeless."

The jacket became a part of pop culture history after Princess Di wore it in a photo used for the cover of the June 13, 1994 cover of People.

This is how People described how that cover came to be in a story posted last month:

"As the story goes, the Princess of Wales received the jacket from the Eagles’ statistician Jack Edelstein after they connected at the funeral for Princess Grace of Monaco in 1982. Before she became a movie star and married Prince Rainier, Grace Kelly was a Philadelphia native and family friend of Edelstein.

"The statistician got to talking with Princess Diana and learned her favorite colors were green and silver — the shades of the Eagles team.

"After their meeting, Edelstein promised to send Diana some gear — and came through with a package that included the now-iconic bomber."

“Leonard loved the big gesture and he loved spending money,” retired sports writer Ray Didinger, who covered the Eagles for 52 years, told the AP last year. “It’s not like they took something off the rack.”

“Everybody wanted to run out and buy the jacket. Of course,” Didinger noted, “it was one of a kind.”

One-of-a-kind no more as fans can now grab it off the rack. But, Di vibes comes at a cost -- Complex is reporting the coat will cost $400.

"This fan base will be loyal to anybody who buys into their Philadelphia Eagles. So if Diana was somehow an Eagles fan, she would be one of us,” Merrill Reese, the Eagles’ play-by-play announcer since 1977, told People.

The Birds are looking to ride this Princess Di nostalgia to help others with the help of a new icon.

The Eagles said that they are auctioning off a version of the coat -- signed by legend (an one of the "Sexiest" men around) Jason Kelce and modeled by his wife, Kylie -- with proceeds going to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

As for the first-place Birds, they're on bye this week, so this jacket drop comes at a perfect time to focus on fashion.