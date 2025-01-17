New Jersey

6 hurt as dump truck crashes into NJ Target, smashing open wall of store

The crash happened at the North Bergen, New Jersey Target store on Tonnelle Avenue

By NBC New York Staff

A dump truck crashed into the side of a Target store in New Jersey Friday afternoon destroying part of the wall of the building and opening up a huge hole.

The crash happened at the North Bergen Target store on Tonnelle Avenue, closing the road in both directions between 70th Street and 76th Street, according to police.

The accident happened just after 2 p.m. bringing a large response from local law enforcement and first responders.

Six people were injured in the crash, including two serious injuries, North Bergen police said. Five of the patients are being treated at local hospitals. One of the people with the most serious injuries was a woman who was in the store bathroom as the truck came crashing through the wall, the fire chief said.

The driver of the dump truck was among the patients taken to a hospital, according to authorities.

Police said the dump truck crossed into the southbound lanes, hitting a tractor-trailer and then crashing into the Target. The tractor-trailer could be seen nearby by Chopper 4 with the back appearing to be completely destroyed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

