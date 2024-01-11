Drivers stranded as flood waters may have contaminated fuel at Camden gas station

Stalled cars lined the roadways around a Conoco gas station in Camden, New Jersey on Wednesday, after flood waters may have contaminated the fuel supply there.

And now, Camden's Division of Weights and Measures are working to investigate what happened.

"As soon as I left here seen all the cars all broke down. All of them broke down. And then mine did same thing. Completely shut off," impacted driver, George Rogers, told NBC10's Johnny Archer.

The area where the gas station is located along Admiral Wilson Boulevard, was impacted by Tuesday's storm, and now, drivers have found that, after fueling at the station, their vehicles are stalling out.

"As soon as I pulled off and went up the ramp it started putting putting. So, I pulled over. I’m like 'something’s wrong here,'" driver Brenda Moore told NBC10.

"Coming on my lunch break to get some gas in Chevy Silverado 2010. Got 23 dollars worth of gas and it shut my truck off," said Rogers. "I had to get it pulled home."

Throughout Wednesday, tow truck drivers were busy moving impacted vehicles off the roadway. On tow truck driver, who spoke with NBC10, said that he believes as many as 100 vehicles were likely stalled out by fuel from the gas station.

"Between me and five other friends towing, probably 90-100 cars. They would fill up, go up the block and break down," said a tow truck driver who asked to be identified as Gus.

A manager for the station -- who asked to only be identified as, Herb -- told NBC10 that, if the gas was indeed contaminated by water, it was sold before anyone was aware there was an issue with the fuel.

"Highway flooded. Water got into the gas, mixed and they sold it," the manager said. "Not knowing, they sold it."

The station has voluntarily stopped selling fuel until officials can determine what might have caused this issue. The station is also taking names of drivers whose cars stalled out after fueling there in order to resolve issues at a later time.

Those who believe their vehicles may have been impacted by the fuel at this station is asked to contact the city's Division of Weights and Measures.

The city is doing an investigation and, if they find violations, the station could face fines.