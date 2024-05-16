NJ woman charged after dumping boiling water on man during argument: Police

A New Jersey woman faces charges after dumping boiling water on a man during an argument inside an apartment, according to police.

Hackensack Police responded to an apartment complex on Lehigh Street Wednesday after the victim said he was involved in a dispute with Evelyn Sampson. The man said that the 62-year-old Sampson poured boiling water on him as they were arguing.

The victim was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries, which police did not provide detail on, but were considered minor.

Sampson was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree weapon possession, according to police. Attorney information for her was not immediately available.