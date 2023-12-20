History is being made at the Philadelphia Navy Yard as workers there begin to use a brand-new autonomous shuttle in January.

Officials at the Navy Yard say that this is the first driverless shuttle ever in the state of Pennsylvania.

The shuttle is also being credited as an all-electric and zero-emission vehicle that will be added to the shuttle service already at the Navy Yard.

PIDC at the Navy Yard announced that Perrone Robotics was awarded the project to develop the shuttle in February of 2022. The shuttle was funded by a grant program through the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission called the Travel Options Program.

“The Navy Yard has always been a home to innovation – from its rich history as a naval base where aviation and shipbuilding were pioneered to the present with more than 150 companies in sectors such as industrial trades, manufacturing, shipbuilding and repair, cell and gene therapy, health care, and more," Kate McNamara, PIDC’s Senior Vice President at the Navy Yard said in a statement. "The addition of the AV shuttle continues that tradition of innovation in a sustainable and resilient way and ensures equitable access to quality jobs at the Navy Yard.”

The shuttle system serves employees of the 150 companies working in the Navy Yard and takes them to SEPTA's NRG Station as well as into Center City.

The new driverless van has a wheelchair ramp that will be accessible from the curb. It will have seats for nine passengers.

When the shuttle begins its service in January, there will be a backup operator on board as it stays within the Navy Yard serving workers and visitors. Then, it will eventually begin making stops at SEPTA's NRG Station and into Center City like the rest of the shuttles.

It will be regularly checked by PennDOT and researchers at Drexel University.

"Autonomous vehicles have demonstrated a unique potential to improve transportation safety and accessibility in use cases around the country," PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. "We're excited to shepherd the industry forward in Pennsylvania with projects like this."