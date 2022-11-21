Philadelphia police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who they say intentionally ran down a man after an argument at a bar in the Northeast over the weekend.

The deadly crash happened in front of a bar on Comly Road just off of the Roosevelt Boulevard around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said two men were tossed out of the bar, which police didn't name, after a fight. Once outside, one man got into his SUV, circled around and struck the other man.

Police said the 24-year-old victim died at the hospital a short time later. He was identified by police Monday as Jason Corona of O'Connor Court in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

The driver took off northbound on the Boulevard in his silver Ford Edge. As of Monday morning, Philly police said there hadn't been an arrest.

