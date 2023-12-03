Driver injured after crashing into utility pole in Gloucester Twp.

A driver was transported to the hospital after crashing their car into a pole in Gloucester Township, New Jersey Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 1:35 p.m. the Gloucester Township Police Department responded to the area of Sicklerville Road at Dickenson Drive for a car crash with injuries, according to the police.

When police arrived they found a 2009 Toyota Yaris had driven off the road and crashed into a utility pole.

The only occupants of the Toyota were the driver who was transported to the hospital for bodily injuries, police said.

At this time authorities have not released the condition of the driver or what led to the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.

If anyone witnessed this crash, please contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 228-4500 or call our GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at (856) 842-5560.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.