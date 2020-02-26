Driver in New Jersey School Bus Crash That Killed Student, Teacher to Be Sentenced

What to Know The school bus driver who pleaded guilty in a crash that killed a fifth-grade student and teacher in New Jersey in 2018 is expected to be sentenced Wednesday

The school bus driver who pleaded guilty in a crash that killed a fifth-grade student and teacher in New Jersey in 2018 is expected to be sentenced Wednesday.

Seventy-nine-year-old Hudy Muldrow pleaded guilty this past December to reckless vehicular homicide, assault by auto and child endangerment. Prosecutors agreed to recommend a 10-year sentence as part of an agreement that included dismissal of 20 additional charges of assault by auto in connection to the May 2018 crash on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive.

State Police say Muldrow was driving students on a field trip and tried to make an illegal U-turn on the highway. The bus was broadsided by a dump truck and broke apart.

The bus was carrying 44 people. Dozens of children were injured and 10-year-old Miranda Vargas, a twin, and teacher Jennifer Williamson Kennedy, 51, were killed.

Muldrow acknowledged recklessly "driving the bus sideways" across three lanes after missing the exit for Waterloo Village.

Williamson's mother, Dolores Williamson, asked whether she was satisfied with the outcome, told the Asbury Park Press that "I'll never be satisfied with anything. It's been a tragedy going through this."

Muldrow has had his license suspended 14 times. Some were for administrative reasons such as failure to pay parking tickets, but Muldrow also had eight speeding violations between 1975 and 2001, according to state motor vehicle records.

The crash spurred legislative efforts to require buses to have three-point seat belts and to require quicker notification to school districts when their bus drivers commit moving violations.

Last year, Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law four new safety bills inspired by the crash. One requires school bus drivers to take safety classes twice a year. The others call for complying with federal safety regulations, requiring school bus drivers over 70 to show proof of physical fitness, and making the state Department of Education notify local authorities when a driver's license is revoked or suspended.