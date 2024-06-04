Driver dies days after Pa. Turnpike shooting, suspect kills self, police say

Pennsylvania State Police officials said that a driver, who was shot in the head in a road rage incident that happened along the Pa. Turnpike in Lancaster County last week has died three days after the incident.

The suspected shooter, officials said, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a tractor-trailer in a Berks County parking lot the day after the incident happened.

According to police, the victim -- a 40-year-old man from Royersford, who police have not provided further identifying information on -- was shot in a road rage incident that happened on May 31, on the Pa. Turnpike in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County.

In that incident, officials said, which happened between 12:45 to 1:15 p.m., the victim was traveling in a white flatbed truck when he was involved in a road rage incident with the driver of a white tractor-trailer.

Through the course of this incident, the victim was shot in the head and, officials said, he succumbed to his injuries on Monday at a hospital in Reading.

Investigators said that the day after the shooting, on Saturday, June 1, 2024, they found a tractor-trailer believed to be the alleged shooter's vehicle in the parking lot of a shopping complex on Crossings Boulevard in Caernarvon Township in Berks County.

Behind the wheel of that truck, officials said, police found the driver, a 59-year-old man from North Dinwiddie, Virginia, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After finding the man's remains, officials claim, follow up investigation has lead police to believe the man was the gunman in the deadly May 31, 2024 road rage incident that happened on the Pa. Turnpike.

Officials said an investigation into this incident is still ongoing.