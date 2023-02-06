Driver, 19, Charged With DUI in Crash That Killed Girl, Injured Boy and Pregnant Woman

A young woman was charged with DUI in a crash that killed a girl and critically injured a boy and pregnant woman in Delaware.

On Friday, shortly before 9 p.m., a 2016 silver Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound in the left lane of Route 4 and approaching Gregg Avenue in Wilmington. At the same time, a 2006 white Buick Rendezvous was traveling westbound in the left lane of Route 4 and then crossed into oncoming traffic, causing both vehicles to collide head-on, investigators said.

The 29-year-old pregnant driver of the Toyota as well as a 6-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy inside the car were all injured in the crash. The 6-year-old girl, later identified as Milani Carrasco, later died from her injuries.

Léelo en español aquí.

The pregnant woman and boy were both taken to the hospital where doctors performed an emergency C-section. The woman, boy and newborn child are all in critical condition.

The driver of the Buick Rendezvous, later identified by police as Ariel Williams, 19, of Wilmington, was also taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined Williams was under the influence at the time of the crash. She surrendered to Delaware State Police on Saturday and was charged with vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, vehicular assault, driving under the influence of the combination of alcohol and any drug, and other related offenses.

Williams was arraigned and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $63,000 cash bond.

Delaware State Police continue to investigate the crash. They are asking any witnesses to call Sergeant J. Jefferson at 302-365-8484. You can also send a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you’re a victim or witness to a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need help, you can call the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center at 1-800-842-8461 for support and resources 24 hours a day. You can also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.