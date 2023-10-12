Drexel investigating arson at Jewish student's door amid Israel-Hamas War

Drexel University is investigating a possible hate crime after a Jewish student's dorm room door was set on fire.

The Philadelphia-based university's president, John Fry, mentioned the incident in a letter to the college community about war in Israel and Gaza following the deadly terror attack by Hamas on Israelis during a Jewish holiday.

"...There is a line between expressing strong opinions through robust discussion, debate, and peaceful protest — and targeting any individual for discrimination, intimidation, or hate," Fry wrote in the Oct. 11, 2023, letter. "Unfortunately, we were made aware of a distressing situation that included destruction inside one of our residence halls. Thankfully, no one was injured."

Drexel spokesperson Britt Faulstick later said that someone had lit a fire outside of a Jewish student's door.

The arson was reported around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night at Race Hall at 3300 Race Street in University City, according to a public safety announcement sent to the "Drexel Community" and shared with NBC10.

"The fire was quickly extinguished. Philadelphia Fire Department responded, and it was determined that decorations on a residence hall door had been intentionally set on fire," the alert stated.

Drexel looked into finding out if the arson was a hate crime.

"We are investigating to determine if bias, discrimination, or hate, which we do not tolerate at Drexel, was the motivation behind this incident," Fry wrote.

Drexel asked anyone with information to call Drexel University police at 215-895-2222.