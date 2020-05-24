Dr. Fauci Surprises Swarthmore College Grads During Virtual Commencement Ceremony

Swarthmore College graduates received a special surprise during their virtual Commencement ceremony on Sunday: Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In his two-minute speech, Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, congratulated the 418 graduates and encouraged them to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the next phases of your lives, whether you ultimately help patients, conduct research on medical solutions or more likely, most of you, simply contribute as caring and connected members of society, all of you will do your part together with the rest of us to come out from under the shadow of this pandemic,” Dr. Fauci said.

“With Swarthmore’s legacy of social responsibility and community and your reputation for innovation, I have no doubt that you will be helping to lead the way.”

Swarthmore president Valerie Smith thanked Dr. Fauci for his “kind words” and also joked, “thankfully that’s the closest thing to Zoom bombing that we’ve had to deal with this semester.”

The virtual ceremony also included a performance of the Alma Mater by the Swarthmore College Chorus and Garnet Singers, a Baccalaureate address by Professor Emerita of Biology Sara Hiebert Burch '79 and a senior highlight video.

Swarthmore College is a private liberal arts college located in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania.