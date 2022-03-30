Dozens of NJ Students Sent to Hospital After Sanitizer Found in School Milk

A couple dozen public school students in Camden, New Jersey, went to the hospital as a precaution after they drank school-issued milk that contained sanitizer, the school district and a Camden County spokesman said Wednesday.

None of the students were ill and none had any symptoms of sickness when they were taken to a city hospital on Wednesday, a county spokesman said. They went to the hospital as a precaution.

The school district said in a series of tweets and a Facebook post that the contaminated milk was given out at the Early Children Development Center, where kindergarten and pre-K students attend.

This morning we investigated a possible contamination of milk today at our Early Childhood Development Center. It was determined that the substance found in the cartons is a non-toxic consumable sanitizer that runs through the vendor machines prior to milk. — Camden Schools (@CamdenSchools) March 30, 2022

The substance is apparently used to prevent anything harmful from getting into the milk when it is packaged before shipping. It is consumable, the school district said.

"Unfortunately, many cartons were filled with the sanitizer, sealed, and then shipped out with the milk. We pulled all milk today and NO milk will be served until the investigation is completed," Camden schools said in a tweet. "Emergency teams were dispatched to the school."