Young woman, man shot in parked car in Northeast Philly

A man and women were hospitalized after at least 22 shots were fired at their parked car outside of one of their Northeast Philadelphia homes late Monday night.

The double shooting took place just after 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2024, along the 5900 block of Algon Avenue in the Crescentville neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

Police officers arrived to find a 22-year-old man shot in the neck and a 22-year-old woman shot in her shoulder, Philadelphia Police chief Inspector Scott Small said. Both gunshot victims were able to talk and walk, despite being shot and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

"They are both very, very lucky, they are both in stable condition," Small said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the duo were sitting a parked car when someone fired at least 22 shots at the car, striking the car at least 10 times, Small said.

Investigators said it was unclear if either person in the car was targeted, Small said.

Moments before the shooting, four people could be seen on surveillance video walking along Algon Avenue, Small said. After the gunfire, those people could be seen running off.

The duo -- described by Small as "just good friends" -- then went into the woman's family's home to call for help.

No word yet on a motive for the shooting or descriptions of any of the suspects.

