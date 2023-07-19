Two women injured in North Philly double shooting early Wednesday, police say

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after an early morning double shooting Wednesday that left two women injured in North Philadelphia.

Captain Anthony J. Mirabella Jr. of the Command Inspections Bureau said, officers responded to the 2200 block of W. Lehigh Avenue at about 1:30 a.m., where they found two women, both 21-years-old, shot on the street.

One woman was shot in her right shoulder and the other was shot in the arm, police said.

Both women were taken to a hospital nearby, where officials said, they were listed in stable condition.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

However, Mirabella said, the incident was caught on surveillance camera and it appeared to show that the women were targeted by a man who fired with weapons in each hand.

"There are cameras in the area. Also, we have 23 spent shell casings littering the sidewalk," he said.

No arrests have yet been made, but officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.