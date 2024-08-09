Kensington

Woman hospitalized after being shot in both legs and wrist in Kensington

The shooting occurred Friday at 12:18 a.m. on the 500 block of East Clearfield St.

By Cherise Lynch

NBC10

Philadelphia police are investigating after they said a woman was shot multiple times in the city's Kensington neighborhood early Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 500 block of East Clearfield St. around 12:18 a.m. after receiving a report of a person with a gun.

Léelo en español aquí.

Upon arrival, police said officers found a 43-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to both of her legs and left wrist. The woman was transported to the hospital where she was placed in stable condition.

Police said that one 9mm FCC was found at the scene, no weapon was recovered, and no arrests have been made, but they are looking for two male suspects in connection to this incident.

Officers also searched a property on the 3100 block of Hartville St. for the suspects but didn't find anyone, according to police.

Police add that argument was the motive behind this shooting incident.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270. 

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).   

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

