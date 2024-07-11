Dorney Park teams up with young entrepreneur to create exclusive freeze-dried krimpet

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom has partnered with a young entrepreneur to celebrate Pennsylvania’s heritage with a modern twist.

Aubrie, a 16-year-old entrepreneur from Northern Kentucky, had a passion for homemade jams and apple butter, which later turned into a successful business - Freezin’ with Aubrie - which centers around freeze-fried delicacies.

Her journey has led into a partnership with Dorney Park, creating unique and delicious treats.

“We are thrilled to partner with Aubrie to bring her creative spin on freeze-dried krimpets to Dorney Park” Public Relations and Communications Manager at Dorney Park Ryan Eldredge said in a news release. “Her commitment to quality and her ability to capture the essence of a Pennsylvania favorite in a new, exciting form aligns perfectly with our goal of providing memorable experiences for our guests.”

You can check out Aubrie's freeze-dried creations exclusively at Dorney Park. Visit dorneypark.com for more information and to purchase your tickets for your next visit.