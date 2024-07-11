Pennsylvania

Dorney Park teams up with young entrepreneur to create exclusive freeze-dried krimpet

By Cherise Lynch

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom has partnered with a young entrepreneur to celebrate Pennsylvania’s heritage with a modern twist.

Aubrie, a 16-year-old entrepreneur from Northern Kentucky, had a passion for homemade jams and apple butter, which later turned into a successful business - Freezin’ with Aubrie - which centers around freeze-fried delicacies.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Her journey has led into a partnership with Dorney Park, creating unique and delicious treats.

“We are thrilled to partner with Aubrie to bring her creative spin on freeze-dried krimpets to Dorney Park” Public Relations and Communications Manager at Dorney Park Ryan Eldredge said in a news release. “Her commitment to quality and her ability to capture the essence of a Pennsylvania favorite in a new, exciting form aligns perfectly with our goal of providing memorable experiences for our guests.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

You can check out Aubrie's  freeze-dried creations exclusively at Dorney Park. Visit dorneypark.com for more information and to purchase your tickets for your next visit.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaFood & Drink
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us