South Philadelphia

DNC tells fans to ‘Sack Project 2025' with banner over Eagles game

Fans at Sunday's Eagles - Browns game will see a banner flying overhead that encourages them to support Kamala Harris for president. The Democratic National Committee is responsible for the banner

By Hayden Mitman

A banner reading “Go Birds! Sack Project 2025! Vote Kamala” is flown over South Philadelphia on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024.
NBC10

There will be the Birds and a plane at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

It remains to be seen if Superman will be there, as well.

But, for fans looking to the sky in South Philly on Sunday, they will see a plane with a banner that reads: “Go Birds! Sack Project 2025! Vote Kamala” over the Cleveland Browns – Philadelphia Eagles game in Philadelphia.

The banner was purchased by the Democratic National Committee and it intends to inform voters about Project 2025.

According to organizers, the paid campaign in Philadelphia is part of a wider national NFL ad campaign by the DNC in "an effort to meet Pennsylvania voters where they are."

“It’s NFL Sunday and Eagles fans across Pennsylvania are ready to sack Donald Trump’s Project 2025 playbook and fight for their freedom with the Harris-Walz ticket. Trump’s Project 2025 agenda is a dangerous plan to give him unprecedented power over Pennsylvanians’ daily lives, hike taxes on typical families by nearly $4,000 a year, and give tax giveaways to his billionaire friends," DNC Spokesperson Cameron Niven said in a statement on the banner.

With six battleground state teams playing each other and the Philadelphia Eagles at home, officials with the DNC said that they want to take the opportunity to get their message in front of voters.

The Republican National Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the banner.

This article tagged under:

