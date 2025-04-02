Train strikes person near SEPTA Cornwells Heights station, services halted

Trains headed along SEPTA's Trenton Line and Amtrak's Northeast Line have been halted in the area of Cornwells Heights station after, officials said, an Amtrak train struck and killed a person.

Both SEPTA and Amtrak alerted riders to the service interruptions around lunchtime on Wednesday.

Trenton: Due to Amtrak striking an individual resulting in a fatality near Cornwells Heights Station service is suspended until further notice. Alternate service suggestions are available using the SEPTA Trip Planner. https://t.co/Ngh9QsUg0U — SEPTA (@SEPTA) April 2, 2025

Temporary Hold: All service between Philadelphia (PHL) and Trenton (TRE) is currently stopped due to local municipalities working in the area. We will provide further updates when more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) April 2, 2025

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

So far, officials have only confirmed that a death investigation was underway in the area.

Léelo en español aquí.

SEPTA officials are telling riders whose trips may be impacted by the shutdown to check the mass transit provider's trip planner for alternative routes.

As of about 1 p.m., officials said train service was resumed in the area.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.