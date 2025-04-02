Bucks County

Train strikes person near SEPTA Cornwells Heights station, services halted

Officials said an Amtrak train struck and killed a person near Cornwells Heights station, located in Bensalem near Station Avenue and State Road, causing shutdowns of both SEPTA and Amtrak trains in that area

By Hayden Mitman

An Amtrak train sits stopped in Bensalem after a person was struck and killed near SEPTA's Cornwells Heights Station on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.
Trains headed along SEPTA's Trenton Line and Amtrak's Northeast Line have been halted in the area of Cornwells Heights station after, officials said, an Amtrak train struck and killed a person.

Both SEPTA and Amtrak alerted riders to the service interruptions around lunchtime on Wednesday.

So far, officials have only confirmed that a death investigation was underway in the area.

Léelo en español aquí.

SEPTA officials are telling riders whose trips may be impacted by the shutdown to check the mass transit provider's trip planner for alternative routes.

As of about 1 p.m., officials said train service was resumed in the area.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

