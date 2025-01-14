The race for the District Attorney's Office in Philadelphia is kicking off.

Former municipal court judge Pat Dugan has thrown his hat into the ring in a bid to replace District Attorney Larry Krasner.

"I had a front row seat to some of the policies that just don't make sense to me and I couldn't take it any longer," Judge Dugan said.

Krasner, a democrat, was elected to office twice and has the option to run again but would not say if he is yet when he spoke with NBC10 on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

"I’ll just say that I’ll be making an announcement in about the next 30 days," Krasner said when asked if he's going to run again. "I will be making an announcement that is consistent with the fact that I love this job."

Krasner explained that he has known Dugan professionally for a long time but he wouldn't comment specifically on Dugan's work as a judge.

When asked what he would tell Philadelphians who want a change at the DA's office, Krasner said, "What I say to people is vote. Vote your conscience. Vote your beliefs. Vote."

Dugan was in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday with his family to accept an endorsement from the Building Trades union as he launches a citywide campaign to replace the currently two-term District Attorney.

Dugan addressed Krasner's work as District Attorney and the state of crime in the city.

"I don't see how his policies have had anything to contribute to any downward spiral in the crime rate," Dugan told NBC10. "I'm not sure how you think Larry Krasner has slowed down the homicide rate."