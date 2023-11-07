Democratic mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker votes in Philly

Cherelle Parker, the Democratic candidate for the mayor's race in Philadelphia, voted in-person on Election Day at the Masjidullah mosque in the city's East Mount Airy neighborhood.

With her son and godson in tow, Parker voted a straight Democratic ticket, and addressed gathered members of the media upon stepping from the voting booth.

Cherelle Parker, Democratic candidate in the race for mayor of Philadelphia, voted this morning. Hear what she had to say after stepping out of the voting booth. #Decision2023 pic.twitter.com/qDwLwlt6CQ — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) November 7, 2023

"It's pretty surreal right now," she said, upon exiting the booth. "Never in a million years did I think that this would be a place and a space that I would occupy in this world. I am grateful today for the folks on whose shoulders I stand to get here. I am humble."

The 51-year-old Parker, a former city councilwoman who also served for 10 years as a state representative for northwest Philadelphia, is running against Republican David Oh, himself a former city councilmember, in the race to replace Mayor Jim Kenney.

Her opponent, Oh did not provide NBC10 with information on where or when he would be voting.