Delivery Driver Shoots 2 Would-Be Robbers in Mayfair, Police Say

A legally armed delivery driver turned the tables on three men who tried to rob him in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section, sending two of them to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The man told police he arrived home shortly after midnight on Saturday on Longshore Avenue after working his meal delivery job. After going inside his home to give his family food, he went back outside when he was confronted by three men, police said.

Two of the suspects pointed guns at the man and demanded money. The man then told the suspects the money was inside his vehicle. As one of the suspects searched through the vehicle, the man pulled out his own weapon and opened fire, shooting two of the suspects while the third suspect fled.

Both of the injured suspects were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in critical condition where they remain in custody after the delivery driver identified them.

Police said the third suspect who fled is between 17 and 18 years of age but they did not release a detailed description of him. They also said the entire ordeal was captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera.

The delivery driver has a license to carry a concealed weapon, according to police.