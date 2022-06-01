A Delaware County man and woman are accused of producing and distributing child pornography, including videos and photos of infants and toddlers.

Gia Michelle Cubler, 20, of Woodlyn, Pennsylvania, and Matteo Thomas Arriaga, 20, of Ridley Park, are charged with the production, distribution and possession of child pornography, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault with a person less than ten years old, endangering the welfare of children and conspiracy.

Arriaga was initially charged in January with 25 counts of possessing child pornogrpahy and 25 counts of use of a criminal communication facility. Investigators said he uploaded offensive material on the social media platform Snapchat. Investigators then seized four Apple iPhones, two laptops, a custom PC and two external hard drives.

Detectives said they found a 23-second video clip recorded on Arriaga’s phone in a Snapchat message thread with a person named “Gia.” Investigators then identified “Gia” as Gia Cubler.

The messages between the two included discussions on the creation of more child pornography, investigators said.

Cubler allegedly admitted to investigators that she made the videos and sent them to Arriaga.

Investigators said they found 271 videos and 156 images of child pornography on Arriaga’s phone, including 30 images and eight videos of infants or toddlers.

Investigators believe there may be more victims in the case. If you or anyone you know has concerns about any contact that a child may have had with Arriaga or Cubler, please contact the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office at 610-891-4161 as soon as possible.

Arriaga was remanded to the Delaware County Jail in lieu of 10 percent of $500,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.

Cubler was remanded to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility on $500,000 cash bail with a preliminary hearing also scheduled for June 22.

“The couple charged in this case were engaged in the production of child pornography with infant victims,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. “It is hard to truly express our outrage at such acts of moral depravity. The fact that the victims were infants, and therefore not fully cognizant of what was being done to them, does not turn this into a victimless crime. The full weight of the law will now be used to speak for these helpless, innocent victims.”