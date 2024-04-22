Delco featured in ‘Task,' new show from ‘Mare of Easttown' creator

Delaware County has gone Hollywood... again.

HBO's "Mare of Easttown" was without question, a hit. While it's still unknown if it will return for a second season, one of its stars continues to shine bright.

That star is Delaware County, Pennsylvania, and the community is excited about a new show in production.

"Task" is the upcoming spinoff from "Mare of Easttown" creator and Chester County native Brad Ingelsby. Mark Ruffalo serves as the Pennsylvania-based series' star and executive producer.

"Task" is about a troubled agent and head of a task force, fighting for good.

In addition to Ingelsby being a Chester County native, the director is Jeremiah Zagar from Philadelphia and casting is handled by Philly-based Heery Loftus Casting.

The limited series will film through August and crews have been spotted throughout Delaware County, including Aston, Upper Chichester, Chadds Ford Township, Ridley Township and Marcus Hook.

The success of "Mare of Easttown" put a spotlight on the energy and character of Delaware County and its people, even spawning a Saturday Night Live skit called "Murder Durder," a humorous take on the regional dialect and now-famous accent.

Even Kate Winslet, actor and star of "Mare of Easttown," sang the praises of the "Murder Durder" skit and said, "I have never felt so validated as an actor in my entire life as I now do because of Murder Durder."