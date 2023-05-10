Truck Crashes Off Delaware Highway Onto Road Below

A tractor-trailer wound up crashed across a busy Delaware road after appearing to go off a nearby interstate Wednesday morning.

The truck wound up partially off the ground and sideways on the 4900 block of Governor Printz Boulevard (U.S. Route 13) in Wilmington.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead around 8:30 a.m. you could see that the big rig appeared to have crashed off adjacent Interstate 495 and landed on the road below. The front of the truck was badly damaged and a guard rail on the highway appeared to be knocked down.

Crews responded both to Printz Boulevard and I-495.

NBC10 is attempting to get information about any injuries and when the roadway could reopen.

Expect traffic troubles in the area, including on I-495.

This story is developing and will be updated.