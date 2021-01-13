Delaware Police Shoot, Kill Driver They Say Sped Toward Them

Police in Delaware said they shot dead a driver who barreled directly toward them early Wednesday morning.

New Castle County Division of Police officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle around 1:10 a.m. in Wilmington, near the area of Rosemont Avenue and E. 24th Street, when the driver initially sped off down a dead-end road as they approached, the NCCDP said in a press release.

The driver of the sedan then made a U-turn and headed directly at police “at a high rate of speed,” causing them to shoot, the NCCDP said. Officers rendered first aid and were later helped by other emergency personnel, but the driver was declared dead at the scene.

Video from the scene appeared to show the car sustaining front-end damage. The identity of the driver was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 302-395-8110 or the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.