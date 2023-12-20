Delaware police seek man charged in headstone scam that targeted grieving families

An alledged headstone scam artist charged again.

Delaware State Police have charged a Pennsylvania man after they say he ripped off grieving families for headstones he never supplied.

New Castle County Police have charged Gregory Stefan, 54, with one felony count of theft of $1,500 or greater and one felony count of theft by false pretenses.

Police reported that Stefan would reach out to families who had deceased loved ones, meet them at a cemetery, and design a headstone from them.

Stefan would then share what appeared to be a formal contract, collect payment from the families but then later send out a letter saying his business had gone bankrupt and he could not uphold the contract, according to police.

Stefan is currently wanted for his outstanding warrant, police said. Multiple victims have come forward in Pennsylvania and New Jersey alleging similar criminal behavior and there could be additional victims in Delaware.

Last month, Stefan was charged in Delaware County with over 280 counts of theft and deceptive business practices and he was banned from doing business by the state of Pennsylvania last year.

A headstone company based out of Delaware County that NBC10 Responds has been covering for years, is in trouble once again. The owner of the company is now facing charges in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. NBC10's Tracy Davidson has the story.

If you have any information related to this incident or may be a victim of a similar crime you can contact Detective Sigoda at sara.sigoda@newcastlede.gov or 302-395-8238.

Tips can also be sent to the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800, Criminal Investigations Unit at 302-395-8110, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or submit a tip online at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.