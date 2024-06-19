Delaware

Building left destroyed on Delaware golf course after it was engulfed in flames

Flames tore through a structure at the Back Creek Golf Club in Middletown, Delaware, on June 19 2024

Fire tore through a building at a Delaware golf course Wednesday afternoon.

Thick smoke could be seen pouring from the structure along Back Creek Drive in Middletown, New Castle County, after 2 p.m. on June 19, 2024.

A photo posted on the Volunteer Hose Co.'s Facebook page showed thick black smoke coming from a building at the Back Creek Golf Club. The fire company said the blaze was at two alarms.

It was a storage building that was on fire. No one was injured in the fire.

Eagles Ron Jaworski, part of the group that bought the club last year, was at the golf course helping to plan a first anniversary party.

"By the time we got from our table to the door, which was about 20 seconds, the flames were already 25 feet in the air," Jaworski said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

