A woman was rescued after police said she drove a vehicle through a fence and down a steep embankment in Delaware County Friday morning.

According to police, the driver -- a 71-year-old woman -- had lost control of the vehicle in the YMCA parking lot at 891 N. Eagle Road in Haverford.

The vehicle went through a fence, fell down a steep embankment, and then rolled onto its roof, police said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said the woman was trapped in the vehicle and had to be recused by Manoa and Oakmont Fire companies.

SkyForce10 was over the scene the moment fire crews safely removed the woman from the car.

SkyForce10

The woman was transported to the hospital by first responders to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.