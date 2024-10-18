Delaware County

Driver crashes through fence, falls down embankment in Delco YMCA parking lot

By Cherise Lynch

NBC10

A woman was rescued after police said she drove a vehicle through a fence and down a steep embankment in Delaware County Friday morning.

According to police, the driver -- a 71-year-old woman -- had lost control of the vehicle in the YMCA parking lot at 891 N. Eagle Road in Haverford.

The vehicle went through a fence, fell down a steep embankment, and then rolled onto its roof, police said.

Police said the woman was trapped in the vehicle and had to be recused by Manoa and Oakmont Fire companies.

SkyForce10 was over the scene the moment fire crews safely removed the woman from the car.

SkyForce10

The woman was transported to the hospital by first responders to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

This article tagged under:

Delaware CountyPennsylvania
