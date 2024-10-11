Driver of stolen car dies in crash after police chase in Delco

A police chase led to a deadly multi-car crash in Delaware County on Thursday evening, according to police.

The police chief with Eddystone Borough Police Department confirmed that officers chased a reportedly stolen car in their jurisdiction on Thursday, Oct. 10 around 5 p.m.

The person who was driving the stolen car ultimately crashed into another car in the area of the intersection of Industrial Highway and Wanamaker Avenue in Tinicum Township, officials said.

"It’s just tragic. You hear about it on the news but to witness this in person it hits home," Tinicum Township resident George Keighton said. "I was just about to leave work around 5pm, getting ready to pull out and heard this sound screeching and the loud crash. Probably five or six cop cars came wizzing by."

The driver of the stolen car was killed in the crash and the other driver was taken to the hospital, police said. The other person's condition is unknown.

The eastbound side of the highway was closed to traffic for hours following the crash.

SkyForce10 was over the scene around 6 p.m. Thursday where a lot of debris could be seen in the road at the intersection.

One vehicle was visible on its side and against a pole while a second vehicle was on a side road just off of Industrial Highway.

Fire trucks, an ambulance and police cars were seen nearby with yellow tape blocking off the area.

"I am a little shaken up for sure because this happened feet away from where I was working. You see crazy stuff happen but you never expect it to happen to you," Keighton said.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.