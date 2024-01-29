Delaware

Delaware saw lowest violent crime rate on record in 2023, officials say

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings and law enforcement officials touted statistics, on Monday, that they claim show the state saw a 40% decrease in violent crime since 2008

By Hayden Mitman

Delaware law enforcement officials claim, last year, the state saw the lowest violent crime rate on record -- a 40% decrease since 2008.
Delaware Attorney General's Office

Law enforcement officials in Delaware, on Monday, shared statistics that, they claim, show that, last year, the state saw its lowest rate of violent crimes since they started tracking the statistics.

In fact, in a report that officials shared that breaks down some of the statistics, officials said Delaware’s violent crime rate saw a 40% decrease since 2008 -- according to the most recently available statistics from Delaware’s Criminal Justice Council.

They said that gun violence crime rates have declined by 20% the highs seen during the 2020 pandemic, including a 40% decline in shootings during the summer months.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“I’ve never seen another jurisdiction accomplish the things that Delaware is doing simultaneously,” Jennings in a statement on the statistics. “Violent crime, shootings, prison populations, and recidivism have all plummeted in our state, and the latest data tells us that the decline is not a fluke. None of us is declaring mission accomplished — but Delaware is setting itself apart as a national leader in violence reduction. We should all be proud of that progress.

Also, the state saw an impact on violence reduction in Delaware's urban centers, as officials said homicides in Wilmington have declined by 56% since pandemic highs, finishing 2023 with the lowest homicides in five years.

Shootings in Dover, they said, declined by 23% over the same period.

Officials also saw progress in curbing repeat offenders, as recidivism has declined by 60%, officials said, and overall, the state's prison population has dropped by 24% since 2018.

During Monday's event, Jennings credited these results to a number of initiatives, including the intelligence-sharing program GunStat, Delaware's Senate Bill 7 from 2021 -- that updated the bail statute -- along with ongoing community policing efforts and the prosecutions of gang members.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Bill Henley 7 hours ago

'30 years went pretty fast': NBC10 celebrates Bill Henley's 3 decades on air

South Philadelphia 4 hours ago

Man manages to run home after being shot in chest, police say

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us