Del. inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell, officials say

An investigation is underway after an inmate at a Delaware prison died over the weekend, officials said.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, around 4:45 p.m., Tyron McManus, a 51-year-old inmate at the Howard R. Young Correctional institution, was found unresponsive in his cell and without a pulse. Medical staff, correctional officers and responding medics all performed CPR on McManus, officials said. After his pulse was regained, McManus was taken to Christiana Hospital.

While at the hospital, McManus’ condition worsened and he was pronounced dead at 6:58 p.m. that evening. His body was released to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science and investigators are working to determine a cause of death.

McManus, of Wilmington, Delaware, had been in custody since Oct. 4, 2024, after being charged with manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was being held in pre-trial detention on $2500 cash bail at the time of his death.

A preliminary investigation determined there were no indications of foul play, officials said. Delaware State Police continue to investigate.