Woman stabbed to death on enclosed porch of Philadelphia home

A woman was found stabbed to death on the porch of a Whitby Avenue home in Kingsessing on Dec. 16, 2024

By Dan Stamm

Police said they found a woman stabbed to death on the porch of a Southwest Philadelphia home Monday night.

Officers found the bleeding woman unresponsive on the enclosed front porch of a Whitby Avenue home in the Kingsessing neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2024, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Medics pronounced the woman -- who was in her 40s -- dead minutes later, Small said.

Two men who were on the scene were taken into for questioning, Small said. Investigators believe the men knew the woman who would frequent the home and sometimes stay the night.

"We believe they all know each other," Small said, while noting the exact relationships weren't clear.

The deadly stabbing remained under investigation overnight.

