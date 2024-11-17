Man shot multiple times, killed in Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday

A man was killed after he was shot multiple times on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department

The shooting happened on the 2000 block of East Cheltenham Avenue just after 7 p.m. in the northeast section of the city, police said.

A man in his early forties was shot multiple times throughout his body, officials said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 7:30 p.m.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

A motive for the shooting is currently unknown and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.

You can also call or text the tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).