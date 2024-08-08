A woman crossing the street after leaving a North Philadelphia convenience store was knocked out of her shoes and launched about 100 feet while being struck by an SUV overnight, Philadelphia police said.

The 59-year-old woman died after being struck along the 5800 block of North Broad Street late on Aug. 7, 2024, Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"At this time this appears to be a tragic fatal auto accident -- vehicle vs. pedestrian," Small said.

Police and medics responded to the crash just before midnight, Small said. They found the woman's body on Broad Street and medics pronounced her dead.

Police found a Subaru SUV stopped at the scene and the woman who was driving was still on the scene, Small said. The wreck left the SUV -- which was travelling northbound -- with visible front-end damage.

"The victim -- a 59-year-old female -- was hit with such impact that she was knocked out of both of her sneakers and her body was launched about 100 feet," Small said.

Witnesses told investigators that the woman was in a convenience store just moments before the crash.

Small said that driver didn't appear to be impaired and was properly licensed. It was unknown if speed played a factor in the crash, he said.

The investigation continued Thursday morning.