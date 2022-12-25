Three people, including a 9-year-old girl from Pennsylvania, were killed in a Christmas Eve crash and Delaware police said the driver who struck their minivan ran away from the wreckage.

The hit-and-run took wreck took place along Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road in Lewes just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Delaware State Police said Sunday.

A 42-year-old driver -- who is from Temple in Berks County, Pennsylvania -- of a 2008 Honda Odyssey was turning left onto Route 9 after stopping at the stop sign on Minos Conaway Road when he crossed into the path of a 2016 Land Rover going westbound on Route 9, state police said.

"As a result, the front of the Land Rover struck the driver’s side of the Honda for impact in the westbound lane, within the intersection," state police wrote.

The impact caused both vehicles to spin around, police said.

Three of the seven people in the minivan were ejected, police said. A 9-year-old girl and 35-year-old woman from Berks County and a 74-year-old Lewes man died at the scene.

The four others in the van, including the driver, a 4-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy and a 67-year-old woman were taken to the hospital with what police called non-life-threatening or minor injuries.

The Land Rover driver ran off on foot and has yet to be identified, investigators said.

Route 9 was closed for the rest of Christmas Eve as police investigated the wreck and crews cleared the scene, police said. The investigation into the crash continued Sunday.

Troopers any witnesses to call Master Cpl. K. Argo at 302-703-3264 or send info to Delaware Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-TIP-3333.

