One person is dead and another is hurt after a car crashed into a firetruck in North Philly, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The crash happened around 12:10 p.m. at the intersection of West Lehigh and West Sedgley avenues on Saturday, Aug. 24, police said.

A Philadelphia Fire Department truck was traveling westbound along West Lehigh Avenue while on the way to an assignment when a car traveling north on West Sedgley Avenue cut in front of the truck, officials said.

When the car pulled in front of the firetruck, this resulted in the two vehicles crashing, according to officials.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The car then hit a parked vehicle, police said.

A 23-year-old woman riding as passenger in the car was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead just before 1 p.m., police said.

The driver of the car was identified as a man in his late twenties. Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The Crash Investigation Division is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.