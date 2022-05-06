The driver of a sedan with a baby on board died after the car became partially wedged under a tractor-trailer near the foot of the Commodore Barry Bridge in Chester, Pennsylvania, Friday morning.

The crash took place around 7:15 a.m. near Route 291 and Jeffrey Street, police in the Delaware County city said. That is right near the ramps for U.S. Route 322.

The truck had come from the Route 322 off-ramp when the sedan "struck the side of the truck, causing the sedan to become wedged underneath the trailer," Chester Police Capt. Matthew Goldschmidt said in a news release.

The driver of the car died at the scene, police said. Another adult in the car and an infant in the car were treated for minor injuries. The truck driver wasn't injured.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The exact cause of the crash remained under investigation Friday.