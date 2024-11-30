Early morning apartment fire leaves one person dead in North Philadelphia

One person is dead after an early morning apartment fire in North Philadelphia.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out at a three-story building near 17th and York around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.

Officials said the fire had started on the second floor. The person pronounced dead on the scene was in a bedroom on the third floor.

NBC10

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to officials.