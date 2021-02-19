Darby Man Recovering From Brain Surgery Stuck By Fleeing Suspect's Car

A Darby man just recently home after weeks in the hospital for brain surgery is now recovering again from another calamity after he was struck by a car on the street in his town Thursday night, law enforcement officials confirmed Friday.

The man, whose roommate told NBC10 was in the hospital for three weeks because of the surgery, was back in the hospital Thursday night. The driver of the car that struck him was allegedly being chased by police with a Delaware County undercover task force, a county law enforcement spokesman said.

"The law enforcement officers involved in the incident were members of the Delaware County Drug Task Force," Margie McAboy of the Delaware County District Attorney's office said. "The Task Force is comprised of representatives from (the DA's Criminal Investigation Division) and officers from various municipal departments. CID does have a pursuit policy that has been approved by the Pennsylvania State Police."

In another statement, McAboy said the suspect, who has not been identified, injured the victim as the suspect "recklessly drove away from undercover law enforcement officers at a high rate of speed. We send our thoughts and prayers to the injured person as we continue to pursue the perpetrator."

The victim's friend told NBC10 that the victim is alert at the hospital and hopefully coming home again soon.