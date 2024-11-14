Philadelphia

DA announces sentencing of escaped prisoner involved in 4 Philly homicides

Ameen Hurst was sentenced for escaping a Philly prison back in 2023 after being involved in four separate homicides between 2021 and 2022

By David Chang

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is announcing the sentencing of Ameen Hurst, a 19-year-old man who escaped prison last year after being involved in four separate homicides.

On May 7, 2023, Hurst, along with Nasir Grant, escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in Northeast Philadelphia, officials said.

Hurst and Grant cut a hole in a fence surrounding a recreation yard, according to investigators. Officials said the two men were missing for nearly 19 hours before prison employees noticed. Grant was later recaptured on May 11, 2023, while Hurst was recaptured on May 17, 2023.

Investigators said Hurst was apprehended after being spotted with his two family members getting into a vehicle outside of a property in West Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood that was under heavy police surveillance.

Police also arrested four people accused of helping Hurst and Grant escape.  

Prior to the prison escape, Hurst had been incarcerated after being charged in four homicides that occurred between 2020 and 2021. One of those murders was the deadly March 2021 shooting of Rodney Hargrove outside the same facility Hurst escaped from. Grant, meanwhile, had been jailed on drugs and weapons charges prior to the escape.

Krasner is expected to announce sentencing against Hurst during a Thursday afternoon press conference at 2 p.m. You can watch that presser live in the video embedded on top of this article.

