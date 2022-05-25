Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to Hold “Philadelphia Finest Finale Gala”

Young professionals from the Greater Philadelphia region are honored for their philanthropy

By Alexa Gallo

The Delaware Valley Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will host the Philadelphia Finest Finale Gala to recognize young professionals in the area who have contributed to helping those with Cystic Fibrosis and finding a cure. NBC10's Danny Freeman will emcee the event on Wednesday, June 1st, which will be held at Franklin's View in Franklin Square Park.

This year’s Finest class includes:

  • Olya Antonuccio, Janssen
  • Logan Bersani, Inspira Health Network
  • Nicole Bock, Inspira Health Network
  • Meagan Brackeen, Barclays
  • Lindsay Edling, GCI Health
  • Madeline Farrell, Perfect Setting Catering
  • Natasha Filipov, GlaxoSmithKline
  • Amit Hattay
  • Josh Hersch, NBC10/Telemundo62
  • Laura Korz, Inspira Health Network
  • Julianna Magnus, Organon
  • Mia Nightingale, Student
  • Alison Wehr, QVC
Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“These honorees are needed in our city now more than ever.  Despite all that the last two years have brought us, we felt it important to continue shining a light on the brightest up and coming professionals and philanthropists in our region.” said Jessica Wickersham, executive director for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Delaware Valley Chapter.

The event will support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's fight to support find a cure and continue to support people with Cystic Fibrosis.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click HERE.

This article tagged under:

Cystic Fibrosis Foundationdanny freemanFranklin Square Park
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us