Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to Hold “Philadelphia Finest Finale Gala”

The Delaware Valley Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will host the Philadelphia Finest Finale Gala to recognize young professionals in the area who have contributed to helping those with Cystic Fibrosis and finding a cure. NBC10's Danny Freeman will emcee the event on Wednesday, June 1st, which will be held at Franklin's View in Franklin Square Park.

This year’s Finest class includes:

Olya Antonuccio, Janssen

Logan Bersani, Inspira Health Network

Nicole Bock, Inspira Health Network

Meagan Brackeen, Barclays

Lindsay Edling, GCI Health

Madeline Farrell, Perfect Setting Catering

Natasha Filipov, GlaxoSmithKline

Amit Hattay

Josh Hersch, NBC10/Telemundo62

Laura Korz, Inspira Health Network

Julianna Magnus, Organon

Mia Nightingale, Student

Alison Wehr, QVC

“These honorees are needed in our city now more than ever. Despite all that the last two years have brought us, we felt it important to continue shining a light on the brightest up and coming professionals and philanthropists in our region.” said Jessica Wickersham, executive director for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Delaware Valley Chapter.

The event will support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's fight to support find a cure and continue to support people with Cystic Fibrosis.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click HERE.