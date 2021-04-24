Philadelphia

Cyclist Struck and Killed by Car While Trying to Switch Lanes

The female cyclist, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she later died from her injuries, officials said.

By Gerardo Pons

Authorities are investigating after a woman riding her bicycle was struck and killed by a car Saturday morning.

The fatal crash occurred around 11 a.m., when the cyclist was attempting to transition from the bike lane in Spring Garden Street to the lane on Kelly Drive, police said. 

The driver of the black BMW which struck the woman remained on the scene and no charges have been filed.

