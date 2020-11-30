Philadelphia police

Customer Shoots, Kills Robbery Suspect Inside Northeast Philly Chicken Wing Takeout Spot

A customer at a Northeast Philadelphia take-out restaurant shot and killed an alleged robber during a hold up, police said.

The robbery and resulting shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday at the Wingstop restaurant along the 2100 block of Cottman Avenue near Horrocks Street in Philadelphia's Castor neighborhood.

Police said an armed man came into the store and announced a robbery. The customer then opened fire on the suspect, police said. The alleged robber died at the store.

Investigators have not released additional details about what transpired inside the store or whether the customer shot the suspect with their own weapon or the suspect's gun.

The case remains under investigation.

Philadelphia policegun violenceNortheast Philadelphia
