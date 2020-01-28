Philadelphia

Crossing Guard Struck by Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Philadelphia

A crossing guard is fighting for her life after she was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood

By David Chang

A crossing guard is fighting for her life after she was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood.

The 61-year-old crossing guard was at Cedar Street and Allegheny Avenue at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

As the woman was standing in the crosswalk, a red Nissan Versa traveling westbound on Allegheny Avenue ran a red light and struck a red Ford Expedition that was traveling southbound on Cedar Street, police said.

The impact caused the Versa to spin out of control and strike the crossing guard. Police said the driver of the Versa then drove away from the scene.

The crossing guard was taken to the hospital where she is in critical condition.

Police later located the Versa and the driver was taken into custody. Police said a second person suffered non-life-threatening injuries though they did not reveal whether the victim was in the Expedition or the Versa.

