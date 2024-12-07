A community in southern New Jersey is coming together to honor a local hero.

People in Burlington say that Bruce Morlack will always be remembered for selflessly protecting the students who were in the cross walk with him when he was hit by a car on Friday, Dec. 6.

At the town's holiday parade on Saturday, the police department will stop for a moment of silence to honor Morlack who was beloved.

It didn't take long for people to start adding to a memorial placed at the spot he was hit and killed.

"He was always very happy to do it. He was very loved. Loved seeing all the kids cross by waving at him," Burlington resident Malayiah Maxie explained.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 showed Morlack with the stop sign in his hand as he continued to help the students. The sign was first ignored by a red car, which narrowly missed the group. Then, a white 2015 Chrysler 200 struck Morlack immediately after.

Members of the community told NBC10 that Morlack was someone who truly cared about keeping the kids say on their way to school.

"He plays his harmonica on the corner all day. Everyone knows him. He waves at everyone," Burlington resident Claudia Maxie said.

Morlack was taken to a Trenton hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the Chrysler remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Police said Morlack died protecting the students from being struck.

Investigators and the district asked anyone with video of the incident or information to call Burlington Police Det. Cpl. Anna Czajka at (609) 386-0262, ext. 221.

The school district encouraged parents to engage in conversations with students affected by the traumatic event.

"If you have concerns or require additional support for your child, please contact your school principal or the District's Child Study Team at 609-387-5839," school leaders wrote.