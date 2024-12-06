A driver struck a school crossing guard at a Burlington County, New Jersey, intersection Friday morning, leaving the crossing guard critically injured.

Police officers responded to James and Jacksonville streets -- not far from Burlington City High School -- around 7:20 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2024, Burlington police said.

A southbound car on Jacksonville Street struck the Burlington City school crossing guard, police said. The crossing guard -- who wasn't named -- was rushed to a Trenton hospital in critical condition.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the crossing guard was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash," Burlington police wrote on Facebook. Investigators are reviewing camera footage and interviewing witnesses to determine the circumstances of the incident.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

Investigators asked anyone with video of the incident or information to call Burlington Police Det. Cpl. Anna Czajka at (609) 386-0262, ext 221.