Burlington County

Driver strikes crossing guard at NJ intersection near school

The crash injured a school crossing guard at James and Jacksonville streets in Burlington, New Jersey, on Dec. 6, 2024

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver struck a school crossing guard at a Burlington County, New Jersey, intersection Friday morning, leaving the crossing guard critically injured.

Police officers responded to James and Jacksonville streets -- not far from Burlington City High School -- around 7:20 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2024, Burlington police said.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

A southbound car on Jacksonville Street struck the Burlington City school crossing guard, police said. The crossing guard -- who wasn't named -- was rushed to a Trenton hospital in critical condition.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the crossing guard was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash," Burlington police wrote on Facebook. Investigators are reviewing camera footage and interviewing witnesses to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

Investigators asked anyone with video of the incident or information to call Burlington Police Det. Cpl. Anna Czajka at (609) 386-0262, ext 221.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Burlington CountyNew Jersey
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us