Crime continues to steadily drop in Camden, NJ, according to the data

Officials in Camden County let data back up their claims that crime in the area is at the lowest its been in five decades.

“We had 17 documented murders in 2024. The last time we were that low was in 1985, 40 years ago," Camden County Police Department Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.

Back in 2012, the Camden City's mayor agreed to reform the police department which led to the creation of the Camden County Police Department in 2013.

Since then, commissioners note that crime in all areas have steadily declined.

“We dissolved a failing police department. One that was not serving its community. And constructed and rose up a police department that is now second to none in this nation," Camden County Commissioner Louis Cappelli explained.

According to the Uniform Crime Report between 2014 and 2024, violent crime is down 50% with homicides, robberies and burglaries down about 72%. Other crime rates, including rape and arson, have also dropped.

Officials say that in addition to restructuring the police department, state and local funding allocated to public safety and educational investments are what helped improve the quality of life in many areas hit by crime.

Some schools were renovated and others were rebuilt. Many of the area parks were beautified and gave the youth safe places to learn and play.

“Our students not only deserve a quality education, but also facilities that make them feel seen, and valued," Giana Campbell, of the Camden Education Fund, said.