Delaware County

Crews Battle Overnight House Fire in Delaware County

By NBC10 Staff

Authorities say they’re investigating a house fire that broke early Sunday morning in Delaware County.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 600 block of Sharon Avenue in Darby Township shortly after midnight.

Initial reports said people may have been trapped inside the three-story house, officials said. The fire quickly rose to two alarms.

Fire officials said the scene was being investigated. It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Delaware CountyPennsylvaniaDarby Township
